Addressing his supporters, he asked them if they permit him to form a new political party, to which they replied in affirmative.
“Will you run the new party? Will you help in ascending it to power? Will you support my agenda of making a Khushaal Kashmir?” Azad asked. The people responded “Zaroor” (surely).
“I could have gotten lost in the politics at the national level, reached the zenith. But, I thought, my home, J-K, is burning. It is living under the shadow of unemployment, fear and helplessness, and I have to help it,” he said, appealing people to support him.
The public meeting at Anantnag was the last scheduled part of Azad’s programme in JK after he quit the Congress party on August 26. He held a public rally in Jammu on September 4. In Kashmir, he addressed his first public meeting in Baramulla on September 11 and also met various delegations which called on him during his stay in the Valley.
