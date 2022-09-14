Many injured as bus rolls down into gorge in Poonch

Poonch: Many passengers are feared injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge near Bareri Nallah in Poonch district on Wednesday morning.

An official said that the bus was on way to Mandi from Saujiyan when the accident took place.

He said that in the incident many are feared injured and soon after the incident a rescue operation was launched by locals, police and army.

The official said that the injured were being shifted to hospital for treatment, while further details are awaited—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print