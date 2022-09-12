Will never surrender before rulers in Delhi: Sharad Pawar

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Even as several Opposition leaders are under the scanner of central probe agencies, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party will never surrender before the “rulers in Delhi” and urged non-BJP parties to work together to keep the saffron party away from power.
Addressing the eighth national convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) here, Pawar slammed the Modi government over rising inflation, unemployment, its handling of the farmers’ protests and “fanning hatred” against religious minorities in the country.
“We have to democratically challenge the present government, which is misusing central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, CBI and money power. We have to be prepared for a fight,” the 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member told party workers.
