Shopian Encounter: 01 militant killed, operation on

Srinagar,: One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter at Heff Shirmal area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

Official sources said that one militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter, however identity of the slain militant is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Heff Shirmal.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

