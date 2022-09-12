NC will continue fight for restoration of Article 370: Omar

Jammu: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said his party will continue fighting “democratically, constitutionally and politically” for restoration of Article 370.

The former chief minister said he believes the NC, which has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the decision announced by the Centre on August 5, 2019, has a strong case.

“We are not on the roads or misleading the public or taking the law in our hands for restoration of Article 370. We will continue our fight democratically, constitutionally and politically and it is our right.

“I am not among those who will give up (on Article 370)… we have faith in the Supreme Court but our only request is that at least it should listen to us. We believe that our case is strong,” Abdullah said.

He said he would have felt uneasy had the Supreme Court acted swiftly on a batch of petitions related to the issue, considering that the government of India wants it to be decided soon.

“Since the Supreme Court is taking time, I believe that they also know that our case is strong,” he added.

He said very few parties had backed the NC’s stand on the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. So, he also does not expect that if any other party were to come to power at the Centre, it will restore it.

“I will not tell people to wait till 2024 (elections) as the government is changing, which I do not see happening. It is a political fight and we are fighting it with a belief that we will win,” Abdullah said.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print