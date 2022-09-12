Mainly dry weather with isolated light rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Monday forecast “mainly dry weather” with possibility of isolated light rain and thunder in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that no ‘major change’ was expected for subsequent two days either and weather was likely to remain mainly dry.

Regarding the rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m., he said, Srinagar recorded 0.5mm, Qazigund 15.2mm, Pahalgam 8.8mm, Kupwara 12.1mm, Kokernag 3.2mm, Gulmarg 8.8mm, Jammu 3.2mm, Banihal 1.2mm, Batote 9.2mm,and Katra 10.6mm and Bhaderwah 6.8mm.

As regards the minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 16.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 15.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C below normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 9.1°C against 11.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.3°C against 14.0°C the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 6.6°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 14.4°C against 15.7°C the previous night, the official said. It was 2.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 20.8°C against 25.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 11.8°C, Batote 13.0°C, Katra 18.7°C and Bhadarwah 13.7°C. (GNS)

