Iltija advocates dialogue with Pak, Hurriyat

Jammu: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti on Sunday advocated dialogue with Pakistan and Hurriyat Conference for the permanent resolution of Kashmir issue.

She also suggested opening of Jammu and Kashmir borders and implementation of self-rule to make the region an economic hub and a gateway between central Asia and India.

“People of J&K are very much politically aware. The J&K problem needs to be resolved by taking all the stakeholders on board,” she said, advocating holding of talks with Pakistan and Hurriyat Conference.

She alleged that the central government wants PDP and National Conference to replace Hurriyat and incubate mainstream parties of their own liking, “turning Jammu and Kashmir into a test laboratory as they want opposition-mukt Bharat.”

“J&K is strategically located and has many things common with central Asia. Government should use the opportunity and make the borders irrelevant, facilitate self-rule, trade and movement of people for economic integration,” she said.

Referring to the forthcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan’s Samarkand on September 15 and 16, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is attending the summit should have organized it in Kashmir.

“Open J&K and let it become an economic hub and gateway between central Asia and India,” Mufti said, speaking at a conclave here.

She said Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) an amalgam of five mainstream parties including National Conference and PDP fighting for restoration of Article 370- is crucial because the people have pinned their hopes with it.

“PAGD has to be more active, more alert and need to work out unity in real sense by leaving aside party interests. You have to look at the large picture. Our special status and identity is under attack and we have to protect it,” she said.

