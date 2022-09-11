HPCL collaborates with Indian Army for CSR Project in Kargil

New Delhi: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) has collaborated with the Indian Army for implementing a CSR project to coach and mentor less-privileged girl students in Kargil, a company statement said.

The project — ‘Kargil Ignited Minds’ — aims to prepare 50 girl students for various national-level engineering and medical entrance examinations.

It will focus on empowering the underprivileged girls with limited resources, residing in extreme weather conditions. The selection of students for this project is through a rigorous process involving screening, preliminary test and interviews.

“HPCL has collaborated with the Indian Army to provide a learning platform ‘Kargil Ignited Minds’ for coaching and mentoring aspiring but less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region in UT Ladakh,” the statement said.

Through a residential coaching program in the premises of Indian Army at Kargil, the aspirants shall prepare for NEET, JEE and other entrance exams under supervision and guidance of ‘Fire and Fury Corps’ of the army.

“The project shall enhance knowledge, skill and personality development of aspiring students,” it said.

The MoU signing ceremony for Project ‘Kargil Ignited Minds’ was held at Headquarters 14 Corps, Leh.

“The project is envisioned as a tool of development for less-privileged girl students of Kargil Region who otherwise maybe left out due to remote geographical location and limited options available for higher education,” the statement added.

On the occasion, HPC ED (I&C) Subodh Batra highlighted CSR projects including ‘Kashmir Super 50 – Medical’ in Jammu and Kashmir and construction of more than 1,000 school toilets under ‘Swachh Vidyalaya Abhiyan’ in various parts of the country, which have been instrumental in providing better educational opportunities for needy students. PTI

