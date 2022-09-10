Parts of J&K Receive Rainfall, MeT Forecasts Scattered Showers

Srinagar: Parts of Jammu and Kashmir received rainfall even as weather department here on Saturday forecast scattered showers and thunder in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department here said that “scattered light rain/thunders” were also expected for subsequent two days.

He said that Srinagar received 3.0mm of rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Pahalgam 0.4mm, Kupwara 10.8mm, Jammu 33.8mm, 0.4mm in Katra and 1.2mm in Kathua.

Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.7°C against 17.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.0°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15.2°C against 15.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.5°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, he said, the mercury settled at 12.8°C against 12.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.5°C against 14.9°C the previous night and it was 3.4°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.5°C against 10.7°C on the previous night. It was 0.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 14.3°C against 15.6°C the previous night, the official said. It was 2.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 21.5°C against 20.7°C on the previous night. It was 1.9°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.0°C, Batote 16.5°C, Katra 22.3°C and Bhadarwah 16.3°C. (GNS)

