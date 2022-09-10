Pampore girl, boy shine in NEET results

PAMPORE: Two students from saffron town Pampore have come up with flying colours in the NEET UG Result 2022. Aiman Amin, daughter of Mohammd Amin Bhat, resident of Khankahbagh Pampore, secured 640 marks out 720 in the tough medical entrance test.

Aiman Amin was a student at MEI Pampore. She had secured 4th rank in Class 12th examinations. Her father is a government teacher.

Basit Nabi Bhat, son of Ghulam Nabi, resident of Konibal Pampore, also did fairly well in NEET 2022. He secured 626 marks. Basit’s father is a farmer.

Jubilant scenes were witnessed at the houses of both Aiman and Basit, with relatives, friends and neighbours assembled to celebrate the occasion.

Aiman told Kashmir Reader that passing NEET was her dream. “NEET was my goal and I worked for it since Class 10th,” she said.

She said she gave up many things that were distracting her from hard work. “I pray to Allah and thank my parents and teachers for supporting me,” she said.

She said that with hard work and consistency, any goal can be achieved.

A similar celebratory mood was witnessed at the Bhat house, where relatives garlanded the boy for his success.

“Cracking NEET is not easy; it needs lot of hard work and consistency,” Basit said, adding that it is the best achievement of his life.

He told Kashmir Reader that ups and downs should not demotivate a student during preparations. Students need to work hard for three to four years to get success, he said.

“It is not like you will work hard for one or two days and you will get success. No, that is not possible,” he said.

He said his teachers and parents played an important part in his success.

The results of NEET 2022 were declared on Wednesday evening.

