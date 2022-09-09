57 fresh cases in Kashmir, 10 in Jammu

SRINAGAR: The government on Thursday informed that 67 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir, 10 from Jammu division and 57 from Kashmir division.

Moreover, 116 more COVID-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals including 30 in Jammu division and 86 in Kashmir division, the government said.

It said there are now 642 Active Positive cases, 183 in Jammu Division and 459 in Kashmir Division.

Providing district-wise breakup for the fresh cases for today, the official media bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 21 cases, Baramulla 12 cases, Budgam 11 cases, Pulwama 05 cases, Kupwara 02 cases, Anantnag 02 cases, Kulgam 04 cases, while Bandipora, Ganderbal and Shopian reported no fresh cases.

In Jammu division, Jammu reported 06 cases, Udhampur 01, Kathua 02, and Samba 01 cases.

