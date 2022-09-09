52% students from J&K qualify NEET

Srinagar: Pass percentage of UG NEET qualifiers have increased by nearly 10 percent in Jammu and Kashmir corresponding to the previous year

In NEET-2021, only 42.59 percent students from JK had qualified the exams. But this year, more than 52 percent of students have qualified for the exams. .

The official figures revealed by the National Testing Agency showed that a total of 38,140 students had registered from JK and of them 36,374 appeared and 20,005 qualified it.

Likewise, in 2021, a total of 34, 615 candidates had registered from JK out of which 31,479 appeared and 14,743 qualified.

Pertinently, the National Testing Agency on Wednesday announced UG National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 results for 1,87,2343 candidates who had appeared for the exams at 3570 different Centres located in 497 Cities throughout India including 14 cities outside India.

From the overall results, one Open Merit (OM) student from the Jammu and Kashmir Haziq Parveez Lone secured 10th position. However, from the male category of the overall candidates, Lone has secured the 7th position.

Notably, a total of 18,72,343 students across India had appeared in the NEET-2022 out of which 17,64,571 students appeared and 10,777,2 were absent.

The Examination was conducted in 13 Indian languages including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

According to NTA, the NEET examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City. KNO

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print