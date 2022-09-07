MBBS student from Bijbehara dies in Bangladesh

Srinagar: A girl student from South Kashmir’s Anantnag district has died in Bangladesh where she was pursuing MBBS even as her family has appealed to the authorities to help them bring her body back home.

One of the family members said that Khusboo Manzoor daughter of Manzoor Ahmad of Katoo village of Bijbehara fell off her hostel building of the college on Tuesday, following which she was in ICU, however, succumbed to her injuries today.

He said that she was pursuing Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) at Medical College in Bangladesh

Meanwhile, the family member appealed to the concerned authorities to help them to bring her body back for the last rites—(KNO)

