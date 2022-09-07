H&H Deptt Pulwama organises Artisan & Weavers Awareness/ Exhibition Camp

PULWAMA: The Handicrafts & Handloom (H&H) Department Pulwama today organised a mass Artisan & Weavers Awareness cum Exhibition Camp at Town Hall Pampore.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Awantipora, Zaffar Hussain inaugurated the Camp in presence of DDC Member Tazeem and other PRI members.

Tehsildar Pampore, BDO Pampore and officers of various line departments were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, the ADC lauded the efforts of the Handicrafts & Handloom department in reaching out to the artisans and weavers besides disseminating the information regarding active schemes of the department.

Being one of the major economic drivers of J&K, he also acknowledged the importance of the Handicrafts & Handloom department in maintaining and reviving the economy of the UT after Covid lockdown.

Assistant Director, H&H, Pulwama, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat highlighted the significance of H&H sector. He also spoke about the reforms and initiatives taken by the department under the guidance of Director, Handicrafts & Handloom Kashmir, Mehmood Ahmad Shah.

Such camps shall continue to be organised for general publicity of the schemes of the department he said and added that marketing avenues and opportunities have increased manifold by the innovative interventions of the department.

Tehsildar Pampore, Zubair Ahmad also encouraged the artisan folk by his meaningful speech. Besides, he also suggested various reforms in uplifting the conditions of our artisans and weavers. He encouraged the people in adopting this trade for bringing change in their lives.

Meanwhile, AD H&H thanked the dignitaries and officers of the department and various other line departments besides artisans, weavers for participating in the Camp.

Various other officers of the department also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the schemes offered by the department.

