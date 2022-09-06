Militants attack SOG camp in Shopian

Srinagar: Militants on Monday evening fired upon SOG camp situated in Imam Sahib area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
A top police officer said that militants fired some rounds of bullets towards SOG Camp Imam Sahib. However in this incident no loss of life or injury was reported.
Taking advantage of darkness militants managed to escape from the spot, the officer added.
Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
