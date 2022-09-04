Will fight for statehood, rights of people of J&K: Gh Nabi Azad

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and ex-Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently resigned from the party, said that he will work for complete restoration of statehood to J&K and also fight for the rights of the people.

Addressing a gathering in Sainik Farms in the outskirts of Jammu, he said that his party will focus on the restoration of full statehood, right to land and employment to native domiciles.

Azad also attacked the Congress party and said that the party was with made with their blood, not by computers and not by Twitter.

He said that he was yet to decide the name of his party. “My people will decide the name of our party. I just want a Hindustani (non-English) name so that everyone could easily connect with it,” Azad said.

He also said that some people are trying to defame them but their reach is limited to computers and tweets. “That is the reason Congress is nowhere to be seen on the ground,” Azad said.

He added that he is always with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and right now he is not the chief minister or any minister.

“I am just a common man. In the past one week, many people have resigned from the Congress and have supported me,” Azad said.

Azad reached the venue after a rousing reception by his supporters at Jammu airport and wore a Dogra turban to strike a chord with the Jammu—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print