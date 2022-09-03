Mirwaiz not allowed to reach Jama Masjid: Anjuman Auqaf

Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar said that once again today, its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was not allowed to leave his house to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar’s historic Jamia Masjid.
It said in a statement that additional forces and police were deployed around Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen.
The Anjuman reminded the authorities to stand up to the statement of Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that Mirwaiz is free and can go anywhere.
“People are waiting for the LG’s statement to be executed on ground as they are early awaiting his release from house detention,” it said.
