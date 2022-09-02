Mainly clear weather today, possibility of light rain for subsequent 2 days in J&K: MeT

Srinagar,: Weather department has forecast mainly dry weather amid possibility of isolated light rain thunders over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that isolated to scattered light rain and thunders were expected in subsequent two days.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.2°C against 16.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 15.4°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. However, the temperature was 1.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 11.8°C against 11.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 14.8°C against 14.2°C the previous night and it was 0.7°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 10.5°C against 9.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 14.8°C against 14.6°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 0.7°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.2°C against 26.1°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 17.2°C, Batote 17.5°C, Katra 23.0°C and Bhadarwah 16.7°C. (GNS)

