Shopian encounter: Three LeT militants killed, search on

Shopian: Three militants affiliated with LeT were killed in a gunfight that broke out between militants and government forces at Nagbal village of Zainapora area in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday.

An official said that a joint team of police, Army and CRPF after receiving information about the presence of militants launched search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

He said during exchange of fire, three militants were killed who were affiliated with LeT and further identification is being ascertained besides that search operation is underway in the area—(KNO)

