37-year-old man found dead in Dooru

Dooru: A 37-year-old man was found dead under mysterious conditions near a bridge in Changoo area of Dooru in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning.

An official said that some people saw body of a man identified as Mohammad Saleem Kully son of Gull Mohammad of Changoo lying near Changoo bridge, following which they informed the police.

He said that soon after getting the information, a team of police reached to the spot and took possession of the body.

The official added that Saleem was a tailor by profession and was working in his native village, while police have started investigation into the matter—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print