MeT forecasts light rain in J&K, mercury drops below normal in Gulmarg, Pahalgam

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday forecast isolated to scattered light rain and thunder in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours

A meteorological department here said widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was expected on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours till 0830 a.m. today, the official said that Srinagar received 1.2mm rain, Qazigund 0.0mm, Pahalgam 0.2mm, Kupwara 4.7mm, Kukernag 0.0mm, Gulmarg 3.8mm, Jammu 0.0mm, Banihal 0.0mm, Batote 0.4mm, Katra 3.4mm, Bhaderwah 0.0mm, and Kathua 0.0mm.

Regarding minimum temperature, the official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6°C against 18.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 17.2°C against 17.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 11.2°C against 14.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.4°C against 16.2°C the previous night and it was 2.1°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.0°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.0°C below normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 15.2°C against 17.6°C on previous night and it is 0.2°C above normal for the place during this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.8°C, same as on the previous night. It was 1.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 16.0°C, Batote 17.7°C, Katra 23.6°C and Bhadarwah 17.2°C. (GNS)

