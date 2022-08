Anantnag: A PDD lineman died after he was electrocuted while repairing a live wire in Ashmuqam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag on Friday.

An official said that the lineman received an electric shock when he was repairing a wire in Manzigam area of Ashmuqam.

He said that he was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The official identified the deceased as Mohammad Maqbool Khadim son of Assad Khadim of Ashmuqam—(KNO)

