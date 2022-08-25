CBK Produces Chargesheet Against 3 Persons For Cheating People On Pretext Of Providing Govt Jobs

Srinagar: Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir on Thursday produced challan against three persons before a court here in connection with a case registered against them in 2019 for luring people on the pretext of providing them job in Kashmir University and office of Divisional Forest Officer Bandipora respectively.

The challan was produced in Case (FIR No. 14 of 2019) under section 420, 468, 471,201,120-B of RPC against Manzoor Ahmad Khan of Check-e-Arslan Khan Bandipora, Abdul Ahad Dar of Chinarbagh Takiya Wagam Pulwama and Farooq Ahmad Rather of Bazipora Ajas, Bandipora before Court of City Judge Srinagar, the Crime Branch said in a statement.

“The instant case had been registered upon receipt of written complaint, wherein it was alleged that the accused Manzoor Ahmad Khan and his accomplices have induced the complainants to pay an amount of Rs 2.60 Lacs and 3.0 Lacs respectively for providing them Govt. Jobs in University of Kashmir and in the office of Divisional Forest Officer Bandipora respectively.”

Subsequently, a preliminary verification was conducted which culminated in the registration of the case, it said.

“The Special Crime Wing of Crime Branch Kashmir conducted investigation in the matter and during the course of investigation the evidence substantiated commission of offence U/S 420 , 468, 471, 201, 120-B of RPC by the accused,” it said, adding, “Accordingly Charge Sheet produced in the Court of City Judge, Srinagar.” (GNS)

