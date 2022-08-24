NC to go solo in J&K polls?

Srinagar: In a clear indication that National Conference wouldn’t have enter into an alliance with any constituent of the Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the party on Tuesday said that its provincial committee members unanimously resolved that they should contest all 90 assembly seats of Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory.

In a series of tweets, National Conference said that its provincial Committee members unanimously resolved that JKNC should prepare and fight all 90 seats.

Without naming any constituent of the PAGD, the NC leaders expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles & speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting the party.

“The participants present in the meeting expressed dismay over the recent statements, audio jingles & speeches made by some of the constituents of the PAGD targeting JKNC. They felt that it does not contribute to the overall unity of the amalgam,” the party tweeted.

The participants of the meeting also denounced the unfair treatment meted out to the party in PAGD and demanded immediate course correction from alliance constituents—(KNO)

