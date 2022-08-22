Won’t attend All Party Meeting: Sajad Lone

Srinagar: Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman, Sajad Gani Lone on Monday said that he will not attend the All Party Meeting, called by National Conference (NC) Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Addressing a presser at his Srinagar residence, Lone said that he has been invited for the meeting today. “Politics apart, I have a lot of respect for Dr Farooq Abdullah. But the reality is that if the All Party meeting is taken seriously, the media would have no information about it,” he said.

He further said that “how much we pretend that everything is alright. We have been abusing each other almost every day.”

“I believe the outcome of the government move with regard to the voters will not change whether we attend the all party meeting or not,” he said, adding that “in future if Dr Farooq needs us, we will be just a call away, but Mehbooba Mufti desperate to retrieve her ground, will ask for All Party meeting, the time of Maharaja Hari Singh has gone. If we have to do something serious, then it should be done without the gaze of the media. Doing anything under the gaze of the media loses its relevance and it means point scoring. I don’t want to be a point scorer. If something concrete comes out, then we will also support them. If they feel any unfavourable outcome on October 01, then they should also support us.”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print