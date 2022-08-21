Scholars release Late Er Pampori’s book

PAMPORE: Late renowned Islamic scholar Er Nazir Ahmad Mir Pampori’s 900 pages of book titled “Jamia Tawarikh Alaqa Pampore” was released six months after his demise at a function organised by Shah-e-Hamdan Memorial Trust Pampore at Kadlabal Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Engineer Pampori passed away on February 18 this year at the age of 60.

In his life, he had authored several books on Islam.

The book release function of ‘Jamia Tawarikh Alaqa Pampore’ by founding member of Shah-i-Hamdan Memorial Trust Pampore Er Nazir Ahmad Mir Pampori was held at Shah-i-Hamdan Kadlabal.

The book was released by Moulana Showkat Hussain Kang, Pro G N Khaki in presence of Mirwaiz Moulana Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani, Tehsildar Pampore Zubair Ahmad Bhat, Pro Shad Ramzan, Pro Abdul Hameed Naeemi, members of Shah-e-Hamdan Memorial Trust including Jalal Ud Din Bhat, Mukhtar Ahmad Tantray, Abdul Rehman Ganaie, Mohammad Shafi Basu, G M Lone and other scholars.

“Today we released Jamia Tawatikh Allaqai Pampore written by late Engineer Nazir Ahmad Mir Pampori,” Mukhtar Ahmad Tantray, former secretary Shah-i-Hamdaan Memorial Trust Pampore told Kashmir Reader, adding that the book is not only about history but it also talks about culture, traditions , human values, economy and other things.

He said that the book contains more than 900 pages and is divided into 17 chapters.

He added that it took the writer 10 years to gather data for the book and he travelled to different villages of Kashmir to collect first-hand information.

A close associate and follower of Er Pampori, Khursheed Ahmad Butt told Kashmir Reader that the writer strived hard for this book.

He said that he was chosen by the president of Shah-e- Hamdan Memorial Trust for this assignment.

“He spent 10 years to complete writing this book but he passed before the book was published,” he said. “He always focused on his mission to spread the message of Islam. Such was his passion that he wrote two books while he was lying on his deathbed,” Butt said.

