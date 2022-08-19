Rejig in admin: Several officers shifted Basharat is DC Anantnag

Srinagar: The government on Thursday ordered transfer of officials in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Bipul Pathak, Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Director General, Jammu and Kashmir Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, holding additional charge of Estates Department, has been asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Saurabh Bhagat, Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Commissioner/Secretary Revenue Department has been also asked to hold the charge of Principal Resident Commissioner, J&K Government New Delhi, in addition to his own duties till further orders.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Tourism Department has been asked to hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Youth Services and Sports Department, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Doifode Sagar Dattatray OSD in the J&K Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Commission, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara.

Devansh Yadav, Managing Director, J&K Trade Promotion Organization, holding additional charge of Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company and Managing Director, JKI Limited, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar.

Basharat Qayoom, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Budgam.

Khalid Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organization.

Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza Deputy Commissioner Budgam has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary Revenue Department.

Vikas Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Doda has been transfered and posted as Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing,

.Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar has been transferred and posted as Director Estates Jammu relieving Subash Chander Chhibber, Director, Youth Services and Sports, additional charge of the post.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Director, Horticulture, Planning and Marketing, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner Doda.

Earlier Bhupinder Kumar, Transport Commissioner was transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department. Dr

Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department.

Rahul Sharma Secretary in the General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

As per a separate order Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services & Sports Department is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. “He shall also hold the charge of Estates Department,” it said.

