3 IAS, One IRS Officers Shifted

Srinagar: Three IAS and an IRS officers were transferred in the interest of administration, with immediate effect.

According to a government order, Bhupinder Kumar, IAS, Transport Commissioner, J&K has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Health & Medical Education Department.

Dr. Piyush Singla, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, General Administration Department.

Rahul Sharma, IAS, Secretary in the General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Transport Commissioner, J&K.

As per a separate order, Alok Kumar, IRS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth, Services & Sports Department is posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department. “He shall also hold the charge of Estates Department,” the order adds. (GNS)

