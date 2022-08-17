Jammu Firing Incident: Injured militant succumbs at hospital

Jammu: Jailed Pakistani militant, who was injured in a firing incident during a weapon recovery operation in Toph village of Arnia sector along the International Border in Jammu, has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said here.

A senior police official said that during investigation of a case, it came to fore that a militant from Pakistan, who was presently in jail in Jammu was involved in some militancy networks after which a weapon recovery operation was launched in Arnia sector.

He said that during the operation, a police constable and the Pakistani militant identified as Mohd Ali Hussain alias Qasim alias Jehangir were injured in the firing incident.

He said that the duo was shifted to a hospital for treatment, however, injured militant succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, police a statement said that an accused of Jammu had made revelations that a Pakistani prisoner by the name of Mohd Ali Hussain has been instrumental in drone droppings and is the main operative of LeT and Al Badr.

The statement reads that he was produced before court on production from jail and subsequently police remand was taken.

It reads that during sustained questioning the accused admitted his role in the Arnia Weapon Drop case and also disclosed two locations where the arms and ammunition dropped by drone had been concealed.

“In order to recover the weapons, a police team along with concerned magistrate went to the spot one after the another. Though no recovery was made at the first place but at the second place namely Toph village, a packet of arms, ammunitions and explosives were recovered,” it added.

It reads that when the packet was being opened, the accused attacked one of the police official and snatched his service rifle and fired at the police party, while he tried to flee from the spot.

“In retaliation the accused got injured and was shifted to GMC Jammu along with the injured police official. The injured militant later succumbed to his injuries, while the dropped packet is being scrutinised with the help of bomb disposal squad,” it reads—(KNO)

