7 ITBP personnel killed, 32 injured in Pahalgam road mishap

They were returning from Yatra duty when bus rolled down into gorge

ANANTNA: Seven personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and another 32 were injured in a road mishap Tuesday morning here in Pahalgam area of south Kashmir.

The personnel were on a bus returning from Chandanwari, where they had been deployed for the Amarnath yatra.

“They were returning to their bases,” a senior police officer in the district said.

The incident took place at about 11:00 AM in Frislan area, along the Pahalgam-Chandanwari route. “Apparently, the brakes of the bus developed a snag and the driver lost control over it. The bus rolled down into a deep gorge,” the police officer said.

He said that six people died on the spot, while the rest were immediately shifted to hospital in a swift rescue mission. “They were shifted to the Government Medical College in Anantnag, after being given first-aid here in Pahalgam,” the officer said.

The Medical Superintendent at the GMC in Anantnag, Dr Iqbal Sofi, told Kashmir Reader that one of the 33 injured they received was declared brought dead. “At least seven other personnel were in need of specialised treatment and we suggested referring them to a Srinagar hospital,” Sofi said.

However, the authorities later shifted all the injured from GMC Anantnag. “Some of them were airlifted to the army base hospital in Srinagar and some to other hospitals,” the police officer told Kashmir Reader.

Following the accident, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said that he was “deeply anguished” at the loss of lives in the accident. “My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Sinha tweeted.

He further wrote that all possible assistance was being provided Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed anguish at the loss of lives. “My prayers and thoughts are with the bereaved families. The injured were rushed to the hospital. May they recover at the earliest,” Shah tweeted soon after the incident.

