217 fresh cases: 13 in Jammu, 204 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: The number of daily Covid cases continued to decline in Jammu region, while Kashmir region continued to report the bulk of the cases in J&K, with 217 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 13 from Jammu division and 204 from Kashmir division, according to the official media bulletin on Covid-19.
The bulletin said that 614 Covid patients recovered, 129 in Jammu division and 485 in Kashmir division, in the last 24 hours. There are now 3,757 Active Positive cases, 577 in Jammu Division and 3,180 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin said that 4,774 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
In district-wise breakup of the fresh cases, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 54 cases, Baramulla reported 55 cases, Budgam 20 cases, Pulwama 10 cases, Kupwara 19 cases, Anantnag 28 cases, Bandipora 05 cases, Kulgam 13 cases, Shopian 01 case, while Ganderbal reported no fresh cases.
In Jammu division, Jammu reported 02 cases, Rajouri 01, Samba 06, Ramban 01 and Reasi 03 cases.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.