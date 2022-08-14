Kashmir reporting 500 more daily infections than in Jammu in August

Anantnag: Ten districts of the Kashmir division have been reporting over 500 Covid infections more than those in the Jammu division, on average, every day since the beginning of this month. The Jammu division, however, has reported more fatalities.

There has been an upsurge in the number of daily infections, since the last week of July. The cases have kept spiraling every passing day since, with the infection tally surpassing the cumulative numbers in the last four months.

August has been particularly worse. So far, 7831 fresh infections have been reported in the first twelve days of August, across the twenty districts of the Union Territory.

“Which is an average of 652 infections per day,” an official, privy to data on Covid-19, told Kashmir Reader, “And most of these cases have been reported from the Kashmir division,”

Division-wise, 6317 of the total infections in August have been reported from the Kashmir division, and the rest (1514) have been reported from the Jammu division. “If we break the numbers down, it means Kashmir has been reporting 526 Covid infections per day, in August, while in Jammu there have been only 126 infections per day,” the official said.

The disparity in numbers has been all along though. Since the beginning of the pandemic Kashmir division has reported a major chunk of the infections. Out of a total of 472597 infections, 299676 have been reported in the Kashmir division.

“There is no particular reason or pattern. You can attribute it to the difference in population, but honestly, experts are yet to reach a conclusion over the disparity,” the official said.

Understandably, the Kashmir division has also a higher number of active positive cases at present. On August 12, the Kashmir division had 3887 active positive infections out of a total of 4734 in the UT. Jammu had only 847.

The Jammu division, however, has been ahead in the number of deaths – in the month of August at least, and all through the third wave of Covid the UT witnessed in the first two months of the current year.

A total of 6 people have died due to the infection in August thus far. But despite the higher infections, Kashmir has only two deaths and the Jammu division has eight of them.

“Again a disparity. But then there seems to be no particular pattern,” the official said.

4777 people have lost their lives to the Corona Virus, here in Jammu and Kashmir, since the beginning of the pandemic. 2431 of these deaths took place in the Kashmir division, while 2346 people died in the ten districts of the Jammu division.

