Cop injured in Kulgam grenade attack, succumbs

Kulgam: A Jammu and Kashmir Police cop who was critically injured in yesterday grenade attack by militants at Qaimph area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district succumbed to his injuries at hospital, officials said.

An official said that a police personnel identified as Tahir Khan from Mendhar Poonch was injured when last evening militants hurled a grenade towards a police party near Petrol pump in Qaimoh, Kulgam.

“The injured was Government Medical Collage Anantnag where he succumb today morning,” he said.

“#A grenade incident was reported yesterday night in Qaimoh #Kulgam. In this #terror incident, 01 police personnel namely Tahir Khan R/O Mendhar, Poonch got injured. He was shifted to GMC hospital #Anantnag for treatment where he succumbed & attained #martyrdom,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print