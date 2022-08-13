Army commander pays tributes to soldiers killed in Rajouri attack

Jammu: The Army on Friday paid rich tributes to its four personnel killed in a fidayeen attack on its camp in Jammu’s Rajouri district, after which their mortal remains were taken to their respective native places.

“In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony held at Air Force Station in Jammu, the Army paid rich tributes to four gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the counter-terrorist operation in Parghal in Rajouri,” a defence PRO said.

The Army’s northern commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, and senior military and civil officials paid tributes to the slain personnel by laying wreaths.

The four soldiers were killed on Thursday in pre-dawn strike by two militants on the Army camp in Rajouri district, which marked the return of ‘fidayeens’ (suicide attackers) to Jammu and Kashmir after more than three years.

The two attackers, believed to be from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), were gunned down by security forces personnel.

The slain Army personnel were identified as Subedar Rajendra Prasad of Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, Rifleman Lakshmanan D of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu, Rifleman Manoj Kumar of Haryana’s Faridabad, and Rifleman Nishant Malik of Haryana’s Hisar district.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, the mortal remains were taken to Delhi in a military aircraft. From there, these will be taken to their respective hometowns for performing the last rites, the defence PRO said.

The nation will always remain indebted to the gallant soldiers for their supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland, the PRO said.

—PTI

