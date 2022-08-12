Teenage non-local labourer shot dead in Bandipora village

Bandipora: A 19-year-old non-local labourer has been shot dead by unknown gunmen in Sadunara village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, officials said here.

An official said that unknown gunmen fired upon the non-local labourer at around 1 am in the night.

He said that the labourer suffered critical injuries and soon after the incident he was shifted to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to JVC Bemina.

The official said that he succumbed to his injuries at JVC Bemina, however, the body has been brought to CHC Sumbal now.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Amrej (19) of Besarh village of Bihar and was presently putting up at a rented accommodation in Sadunara village—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print