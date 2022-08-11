Of 547 new cases in J&K, 477 in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 547 fresh positive cases of Covid-19, 70 from Jammu division and 477 from Kashmir division, according to the daily official media bulletin. It said that 766 Covid-19 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals including 221 from Jammu division and 545 from Kashmir division in the last 24 hours.
The bulletin said that at present there are 4,927 Active Positive cases of Covid-19 in J&K, 984 in Jammu Division and 3,943 in Kashmir Division.
The bulletin said that 11,163 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.
Providing district-wise breakup for the new cases, the bulletin informed that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 125 cases, Baramulla reported 171 cases, Budgam 60 cases, Pulwama reported 18 cases, Kupwara reported 30 cases, Anantnag reported 35 cases, Bandipora reported 08 cases, Ganderbal reported 22 cases, Kulgam reported 07 cases while Shopian reported 01 fresh case.
In Jammu division, Jammu reported 38 cases, Udhampur 05, Rajouri 01, Doda 03, Kathua 02, Samba 05, Kishtwar 06, Poonch 02, Ramban 08 while Reasi reported no fresh case for today.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.