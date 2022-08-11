LG extends Raksha Bandhan greetings

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people of J&K on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.
In a message of felicitations, the Lt Governor said the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is a symbol of care & compassion and a reminder to all of the high place accorded to women in our society.
“The celebration of bonding between brothers and sisters is also a celebration of core values of love, affection, sharing, solidarity, and humanism. Let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women and take a pledge to end discrimination on the basis of gender,” the Lt Governor said.