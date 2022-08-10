626 daily Covid cases in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 626 Covid cases on Tuesday with zero deaths, an official bulletin said.

It said that 114 cases were reported from Jammu division and 512 from Kashmir division, taking the total positive cases to 470827.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases for today, the Bulletin informs that in Kashmir division, Srinagar reported 167 cases, Baramulla reported 105 cases, Budgam 81 cases, Pulwama reported 15 cases, Kupwara reported 64 cases, Anantnag reported 22 cases, Bandipora reported 14 cases, Ganderbal reported 24 cases, Kulgam reported 19 cases while as Shopian reported one fresh case.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 72 cases, Udhampur 05, Rajouri 02, Doda 08, Kathua 03, Samba 02, Kishtwar 09, Poonch 03, Ramban 09 while as Reasi reported 01 fresh case for today.

Moreover, 525 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 122 fromJammu division and 403 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 470827 positive cases, 5146 are Active Positive (1135 in Jammu Division and 4011 in Kashmir Division), 460905 have recovered and 4776 have died; 2346 in Jammu division and 2430in Kashmir division.

The Bulletin further said that out of 26243710 test results available, 470827 samples have tested positive and 25772883 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 10,856COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699467 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 135 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5146in isolation and 302in home surveillance. Besides, 6689108 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach national helpline by dialling 1075.

