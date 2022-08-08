Mainly dry weather in J&K

Minimum temp in Srinagar 18.6, in Gulmarg 10.2 Celsius

Srinagar: The weather in J&K is likely to remain mainly dry with light rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Sunday.

The weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours, it said.

An official of the MeT department informed that the minimum temperature recorded on Sunday in Srinagar was 18.6 degree Celsius, in Pahalgam 13 degree, and in Gulmarg 10.2 degree Celsius.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 10.2, Leh 12.2 and Kargil 16.8 as the minimum temperature, the official said.

Jammu had 24.9, Katra 23.2, Batote 18.7, Banihal 17.4 and Bhaderwah 18.8 as the minimum temperature.

