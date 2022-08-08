23 new cases in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh recorded 23 fresh Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,983, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 3,294 people, including 2,430 air travellers, were screened for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday, and 23 of them 21 in Leh and two in Kargil tested positive, officials said.

The total number of active cases in Ladakh stands at 110 — 97 in Leh and 13 in Kargil, they said.

Ten patients were discharged in Leh after recovering from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 28,645, officials said.

PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print