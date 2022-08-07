796 Covid cases with 219 in Srinagar

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported 796 fresh positive cases with zero deaths on Saturday, an official bulletin said.

It said that 660 cases were detected in Kashmir division and 136 in Jammu division, taking the total positive cases to 469041.

Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said Srinagar reported 219 cases, Baramulla reported 194 cases, Budgam 81 cases, Pulwama reported 07cases, Kupwara reported 66 cases, Anantnag reported 41 cases, Bandipora reported 16 cases, Ganderbal reported four cases, Kulgam reported 29 cases while as Shopian reported three fresh cases for today.

Similarly in Jammu division, Jammu reported 52 cases, Udhampur 12, Rajouri 11, Doda 23, Kathua five, Samba four, Kishtwar 10, Poonch two, Ramban 16 while as Reasi reported one fresh case.

Moreover, 668 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 205 from Jammu division and 463 from Kashmir division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Corona virus (Covid-19), out of 469041positive cases, 5261 are Active Positive (1357 in Jammu Division and 3904 in Kashmir Division), 459004 have recovered and 4776 have died; 2346 in Jammu division and 2430in Kashmir division.

It said that out of 26210444 test results available, 469041 samples have tested positive and 25741403 samples have been tested as negative till date. Besides, 13,888COVID tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Till date 6699253 persons have been enlisted for observation which included 140persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 5261in isolation and 317in home surveillance. Besides, 6688759 persons have completed their surveillance period.

The bulletin informs that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.

It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.

