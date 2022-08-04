Search ops in Rajouri, Poonch forests

Jammu: A joint search operation was launched in the forests of Budhal in Rajouri and Surankote in Poonch district on Wednesday after locals reported suspicious movement of unidentified people, officials said.

Village defence group guard Subash Chander opened fire in the air late on Tuesday night after some unidentified persons pelted stones on his house in the Budhal area, they said.

Chander, who suffered minor head injuries in the stone-pelting, claimed that he was also fired upon by the attackers.

The police, assisted by the Army and CRPF, launched a search operation in the entire forest belt immediately after getting the information, officials said.

The operation is underway and nothing incriminating has been found so far, they said, adding the security forces are also engaged in a search operation in the forest area of Surankote since Wednesday morning.

The operation by the police and Army was started following information about the suspicious movement of some people in the forest area, officials said.

PTI

