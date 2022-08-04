Non-local labourer killed, two injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Srinagar: A non-local labourer was killed while as two others were injured after militants hurled a grenade towards them in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening, police said here.

Kashmir zone police, informed that militants hurled a grenade towards non-local labourers at Gadoora village today evening.

Police said that in the incident a labourer died, while two others were injured.

“Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this #terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted—(KNO)

