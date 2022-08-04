Mainly dry weather with isolated showers forecast in J&K

Srinagar,: Weatherman on Thursday forecast main dry weather with possibility of isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorm in Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that no “large change” was expected in the conditions in subsequent two days.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, there was rise at most places in J&K but it settled below normal in Kashmir Valley and Kathua where 21.8mm rain fell in 24 hours till 0830 hours today. Apart from Kathua, Bhaderwah and Katra also received rainfall of 4.1mm and 3.2mm respectively during the time, the official said.

Srinagar, he said, recorded a low of 17.8°C against 17.6°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 0.9°C below normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 16.7°C against 15.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 13.0°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the south Kashmir resort.

Kokernag recorded a low of 15.7°C against 15.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C below normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 9.4°C against 9.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.9°C ‘below’ normal for the north Kashmir place.

Kupwara town saw a low of 15.6°C against 16.3°C on previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the place during this time of the season, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.3°C against 26.0°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 18.6°C, Batote 19.0°C, Katra 23.1°C and Bhadarwah 18.5°C while temperature settled at 22.8°C in Kathua which was 1.2°C below normal for the place, the official added.(GNS)

