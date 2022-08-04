12-year wait over, JKAS officers inducted into IAS

SRINAGAR: The Department of Personnel and Trainings, Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions, Govt. of India, on Wednesday issued a formal notification for appointment of members of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) into Indian Administrative Service (IAS).

This is for the first time in last 12 years that the JKAS officers have been inducted into IAS. 16 serving JKAS officers have been inducted into IAS for the years 2013-2018. Three officers have been appointed against vacancies of 2013, two against vacancies of 2016, three against vacancies of 2017 and 08 vacancies have been filled up for the year 2018.

The 1999 batch JKAS officers is the major beneficiary of the inductions which have been carried out purely on seniority basis after the seniority list was finalized by the GAD.

Many IAS officers were holding charge of twin departments and the promotions are likely to lessen their burden.

With inductions becoming a regular feature, more JKAS officers are likely to be benefited.

The exercise for induction of JKAS officers into IAS was delayed because of seniority disputes and certain other issues.

However, the General Administration Department headed by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi initiated the exercise last year, which finally culminated in today’s notification.

