Surankote flash floods: Army rescues 56 persons

Jammu: Flash floods triggered by cloudburst hit Surankote town of Poonch district, prompting the army to launch an operation to rescue 56 people on Monday, officials said.

A man was washed away in the flash floods in river Suran and efforts to rescue him are on, they said.

Heavy overnight rains in the hilly areas triggered flash floods in drains in Potha area and the water gushed into low-lying Iqbal Nagar in the midnight, they said.

Flood water also entered houses and shops and washed away vehicles, they said.

The authorities ordered the closure of educational institutions and sounded a flood alert, they added.

Following distress calls from the Surankote-Potha region, a Quick Reaction Team of the army rushed to the area and rescued 56 people, including 11 women and seven children, he said, adding the team also saved about 42 vehicles from getting washed away.

Road blocks were reported at Surankote Market, Hari Mohar and Surankot-Potha bypass road. Traffic jams were also reported from Kalai, Sanai, Madaba and Sindrah along the Line of Control.

There was power outage too, they said.

The floods caused a huge damage to scores of houses, shops and vehicles, a member of Beopar Mandal, a traders’ body, in Surankote said.

He said the locals spent the entire night saving their belongings in houses and goods in their shops but added they suffered a heavy loss.

The authorities issued an advisory asking people to stay indoors.

Meanwhile, miffed over the failure to built a new sewage system, the traders observed a shutdown.

Authorities said losses are being estimated.

PTI

