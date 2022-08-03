Militancy Funding Case: SIA carries raids at Baramulla Kupwara, Poonch

Srinagar: State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple places in Baramulla, Kupwara and Poonch districts in connection with a militancy funding case.

Official sources said that SIA personnel with the assistance of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel carried out raids at Baramulla, Tragpora Rafiabad in Baramulla district, three places in Kupwara district and one place in Poonch.

The raids pertain to militancy funding in the J&K. It was not immediately known if the SIA has made any arrests or recovery of any “incriminate” material during the raids carried out today. (GNS)

