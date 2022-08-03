Gold declines Rs 208; silver falls Rs 1,060

New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by Rs 208 to Rs 51,974 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at Rs 52,182 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also fell sharply by Rs 1,060 to Rs 57,913 per kg from Rs 58,973 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,767 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.93 per ounce.

“Gold prices pared some gains on dollar recovery and rise in US bond yields,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

