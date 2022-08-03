16 J&K officers inducted in IAS

Srinagar: The Government of India on Wednesday inducted 16 officers of Jammu & Kashmir in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS)

According to a notification issued by the Government of India, Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella,Ruksana Gani,Rehana Batul,Mir Tariq Ali, Amit Sharma, Nazim Zia Khan,Shakeel-Ul-Rehman Rather,Pradeep Kumar,Rahul Sharma, Narinder Singh Bali,

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Mohammad Akbar Wani,Sheikh Arshad Ayub and Rajesh Sharma have been inducted in IAS—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print