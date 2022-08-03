16 J&K officers inducted in IAS

Srinagar: The Government of India on Wednesday inducted 16 officers of Jammu & Kashmir in the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS)
According to a notification issued by the Government of India, Talat Parvez Iqbal Rohella,Ruksana Gani,Rehana Batul,Mir Tariq Ali, Amit Sharma, Nazim Zia Khan,Shakeel-Ul-Rehman Rather,Pradeep Kumar,Rahul Sharma, Narinder Singh Bali,
Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Majid Khalil Ahmad Drabu, Mohammad Akbar Wani,Sheikh Arshad Ayub and Rajesh Sharma have been inducted in IAS—(KNO)