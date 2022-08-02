Maha elderly tourists stuck in Leh reach home as Scindia steps in

New Delhi: A group of elderly tourists left stranded after their flights got cancelled due to bad weather conditions in Leh reached home safe after the aviation minister stepped in to help.

Unable to find an appropriate solution, the tourists in a video requested for some arrangement as they got stuck in Leh due to bad weather on Friday. Some of the tourists claimed that a few among them have health complications.

They further claimed that all flights till August 3 had been completely booked and they could not afford to stay in Leh for another week.

At this, Union Civil Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia stepped in and got in touch with IndiGo and GoFirst, the airlines who had cancelled the flights from Leh to Mumbai and Pune due to unfavourable flying conditions.

“Flights have been cancelled due to unfavourable weather. However, we are working to get them back safely asap,” Scindia said in a tweet.

IndiGo swung into action and the airline took to Twitter to inform that 12 of the 22 people who had booked an IndiGo flight have boarded the flight and are en-route to Pune.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers. The flights from Leh had to be cancelled yesterday due to unfavourable flying conditions. Twelve of these IndiGo passengers have boarded the flight and are en-route to Pune,” the airline said in a tweet.

A senior government official who had earlier raised the matter on Twitter thanked the minister for help, “Senior Citizens who stuck in Leh, returned to home safely. Thank you J M Scindia ji Afor your quick response & action. And also Thank you Indigo,” he said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print